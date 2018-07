The Australia international was charged retrospectively for elbowing Diafra Sakho during Palace’s 3-1 win over West Ham at Upton Park on Saturday.

Jedinak caught the West Ham striker but the incident was not seen by match officials, allowing the FA to act, and he was charged two days later.

The offence merited a three-game ban, but that is increased to four as Jedinak was also sent off in the Premier League game against Sunderland earlier this season.