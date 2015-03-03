West Ham v Chelsea preview

Hammers striker Andy Carroll is out with a knee problem while Carlton Cole is also doubtful for the game at Upton Park with a hamstring injury.

Morgan Amalfitano is still suspended after he was sent off in the FA Cup defeat to West Brom last month.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho plans to rotate his options after Sunday’s Capital One Cup victory at Wembley.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic will complete his two-match suspension after his dismissal for his reaction to a tackle by Burnley’s Ashley Barnes.

Midfielder John Obi Mikel has had a minor knee operation and is out until early April.