Starter Manziel cleared by NFL

Johnny Manziel will be able to continue playing for the Cleveland Browns after the NFL confirmed he will not be disciplined for a roadway incident.

The event occurred in October, but due to a lack of evidence Manziel will be able to start the final six games of the regular season – a decision that was made by the Browns hierarchy this week.

An official statement read: "Consistent with the procedures of the league's Personal Conduct Policy, we have examined the available evidence regarding the recent incident involving Johnny Manziel.

"Our investigation included a thorough review of information from law enforcement and our own interviews with multiple individuals, including the two involved in the incident.

"Based on the information gathered, we have concluded that there is an insufficient basis on which to take disciplinary action.

"In all cases of this nature, our concern under the Personal Conduct Policy goes well beyond the issue of discipline, and we have made comprehensive professional resources available on a confidential basis.''

After being named starter, Manziel has promised to repay the faith shown in him by coach Mike Pettine.

"I let him know that I'm not going to do anything that's going to be a distraction to this team or be an embarrassment to the organization,'' he said.

"I'm going to get a chance to go and relax like everybody else in this locker room is. I don't think they're going to have to worry about me this week."