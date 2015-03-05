Martinez: Tiredness cost us

The trip to the Britannia was the Toffees??? fifth fixture in 13 days and signs of fatigue were evident as Victor Moses and Mame Biram Diouf scored in each half to hand the Potters the points.

???It has been a really tough two weeks, we???ve had five games and today we showed that lack of cutting edge,??? Martinez told Sky Sports.

???Overall it was a really close game. Obviously I???m disappointed with the way we conceded the first goal.

???It???s a simple cross and it???s a free header in the 18-yard box and that is something that shouldn???t happen.

???In terms of the focus of trying every time to get back into the game, I felt that as a team we were a little tired.

???It showed how many games we had played in a little period of time. We???re all very disappointed from that point of view.???

Asked whether the Merseysiders??? Europa League commitments were affected tonight???s display, Martinez stressed the extra fixtures we no excuse for a club which craves continental football.

???That [excuse] is too obvious at the moment,??? Martinez added. ???In the period that we have had in the last two weeks, there is a lot ofgames that we have to play in a short period of time.

???But that???s what we want at this football club, we want to be involved in Europe.???