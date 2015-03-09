Rangers ease past Blackhawks

The result moves Rangers to within a point of New York Islanders at the top of the Metropolitan Division table.

Brassard swooped in from left wing and fired past Corey Crawford on the stick side after taking a??cross-ice feed from Mats Zuccarello. ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??

Talbot was sharp in his 15th start in 16 games since No 1 goalie Henrik Lundqvist has been sidelined with a??neck injury. Talbot has had eight career shutouts.

Crawford finished with 35 saves after stopping a career-high 46 shots on Friday night during a 2-1 shootout win over Edmonton.

Elsewhere, Boston beat Detroit 5-3 to hang onto the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot while Ottawa beat Calgary 5-4 in a shootout after blowing a big lead in regulation.

Daniel Paille scored two goals, one short-handed, and Brad Marchand added another short-handed goal for the Bruins who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

David Pastrnak and Loui Eriksson each had a power-play goal for Boston. Backup goalie Niklas Svedberg made 36 saves, while Tuukka Rask had the day off after playing 21 out of 22 games.

The Red Wings have now lost two straight following a three-game winning streak.

Erik Karlsson scored the winner for Ottawa in the sixth round of the shootout after the Senators wasted a 4-0??lead in the third period.

Alex Chiasson, Milan Michalek, Mark Borowiecki and Mike Hoffman scored for the Senators before Ottawa gave up??

four straight goals to allow the Flames to tie it.

In Minnesota, Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots and Zach Redmond had a goal and an assist as Colorado beat Minnesota 3-2.

New Jersey’s Adam Henrique scored two goals and Keith Kinkaid had 25 saves in his return to the lineup to??lead the Devils past Philadelphia 5-2.

Carolina’s Elias Lindholm had three goals for his first hat-trick and added two assists as the Hurricanes??rallied from three goals down to beat Edmonton 7-4.