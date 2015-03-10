Pats to decline Revis option

Patriots remain interested in negotiating Revis’ stay but were unwilling to pay the $20 million option attached to his contract for 2015.

Having re-signed Devin McCourty??to a five-year, $47.5 million deal the Patriots were never likely to match the fee required to keep Revis in New England, but haven’t given up hope altogether.

While the Super Bowl??XLIX winner can now be snapped up, with former club New York Jets likely to be at the front of the queue, Revis could remain with the Patriots if the two parties can compromise on a cheaper deal.

Patriots have also reportedly allowed Brandon Browner to explore his options on the free agency market.