Debut: 2005 Australian Grand Prix

Drivers' titles: 4

Constructors' titles: 4

Entering just their eleventh season in Formula One as Red Bull Racing, the team, which is built on the back of Stewart Grand Prix and Jaguar Racing, already has four Drivers' Championships and four Constructors' titles to their tally.

While 2014 saw the Milton Keynes outfit's dominance end, they're still sure to be a force to be reckoned with in 2015.

Daniel Ricciardo will lead the charge for Red Bull this season, with Sebastian Vettel having joined Ferrari. The Australian is joined by youngster Daniil Kvyat.