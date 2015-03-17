Balotelli rounds on critics

Signed for ??16m in the summer, Balotelli has struggled to secure a place in Liverpool’s starting side since his move to Anfield.

Criticism of the player has been widespread, with manager Brendan Rodgers publicly questioning the Italy international’s attitude and work-rate.

The 24-year-old missed Liverpool???s 1-0 win over Swansea due to illness but was clear in his Instagram rant, launching an attack on those who have criticised him.

???Do you know me???? he said on the brief video. “Did you ever talk to me, personally?

“Do you know what I’ve been through in my life?

“You just saw me play football on the pitch, sure. Man, shut up.”

The Instagram video is the latest in a line of social media controversies for Balotelli, who was handed a one-match ban by the FA in December for a controversial Twitter picture he posted.