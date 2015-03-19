Pelle reaction pleases Koeman

Pelle’s goals have dried up since Christmas and he was left on the bench by Koeman when the Saints took on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

He scored nine goals in his first 12 Southampton games, and went on to score the winner on his debut for Italy, but if he is recalled against Burnley this weekend, Pelle will be looking for a first goal in three months.

“There has been a little bit of a reaction, yes, because nobody is happy to??stay on the bench,” Koeman said. “Sometimes you need a reaction off the player in that situation. He is doing??well.

“In that game, in that moment, I think it was good to change the way of??playing with more fast players up front. Saturday we play at home.”

Aggressive

Koeman hopes for a better performance from his side than their first clash with Burnley this season, which saw the Clarets claim a 1-0 victory after Dusan Tadic had missed a penalty.

“Yeah, they beat us but it wasn’t a very good game that day and we missed a??penalty,” Koeman added.

“It was a stupid goal against us but, of course, we analyse always the??opponent and we play 11 against 11 and then one team is playing like Burnley.

“Sometimes it is difficult to prepare a training session for the match, but we??expect an aggressive opponent who will press us with direct play.

“That is always difficult because they don’t give you time to play and you??have to that and you have to prepare for that.”

Koeman also played down press speculation that Martin Odegaard was being lined up by Real Madrid for a loan move to St Mary’s.

“It is not my job to do scouting of young players,” he said of the??16-year-old Norwegian midfielder. “He moved to Real Madrid – that means that he is a very good player.”