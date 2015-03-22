Martinez: Everton outstanding

Seamus Coleman and Aaron Lennon netted either side of Eduardo Vargas??? equaliser to secure victory for the Toffees.

It comes just four days after Martinez???s side were knocked out of the Europa League following their defeat to Dynamo Kiev.

“It was an outstanding performance,” Martinez told Sky Sports. “We had to adapt to the type of game it was going to be coming off the back of Europe and this season we have found it difficult to be able to get wins.

“I have seen QPR at home this season and they have been very unfortunate. Against Arsenal and Spurs they created a lot of chances and the result could have gone either way.

“But apart from the corner we defended really well, at times we had to be very clever but then we scored two outstanding goals from open play with a lot of quality.”

Everton are now 13th in the Premier League table and Martinez hopes they can start looking up the table rather than over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

“We have a great opportunity now to focus on the next eight games and finish as strongly as we can,” he said.

“The quality, focus, determination and guts in the performance is more satisfying than any other victory.”