Kim climbs in rankings

The top three ranked players have remained the same with New Zealand's Lydia Ko staying at No.1, Inbee Park of South Korea remains at No.2 and American Stacy Lewis is still No. 3 for another week.

With Kim having moved up four places it means others have been affected, Shanshan Feng fell one to five and So Yeon Ryu is still at six. Suzann Pettersen dropped to No. 7, Michelle Wie is down to No. 8 and Karrie Webb is at nine.

Amy Yang and Lexi Thompson traded places, with Yang up one to 10 and Thompson down to 11. Anna Nordqvist improved to 12 and Na Yeon Choi was up two to 13. Q Baek dipped two spots to 14 and Azahara Munoz fell one to 15.

World Rankings:

1. Lydia Ko – NZL

2. Inbee Park – KOR

3. Stacy Lewis – USA

4. Hyo-Joo Kim – KOR

5. Shanshan Feng – CHN

6. So Yeon Ryu – KOR

7. Suzann Pettersen – NOR

8. Michelle Wie – USA

9. Karrie Webb – AUS

10. Amy Yang – KOR

11. Lexi Thompson – USA

12. Anna Nordqvist – SWE

13. Na Yeon Choi – KOR

14. Q Baek – KOR

15. Azahara Munoz – ESP

16. Mi Rim Lee – KOR

17. Brittany Lincicome – USA

18. Jessica Korda – USA

19. Cristie Kerr – USA

20. Sun Ju Ahn – KOR