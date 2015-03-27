Kettleborough to umpire final

Kettleborough and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will be in the middle when Australia take on New Zealand for cricket’s biggest one-day prize, as they were for Australia’s semi-final win over India.

Marais Erasmus of South Africa will be the television umpire, with Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle the match referee.

And another Englishman, Ian Gould, is on standby to join the team after being named as the reserve appointment with all of the Australian and New Zealand umpires ruled out from standing.

Dharmasena will enter the record books as he becomes the first person to feature in a World Cup final as a player and umpire.

The 43-year-old took 1-47 in Sri Lanka’s 1996 win over Australia in Lahore, taking the wicket of Steve Waugh for 13 as they prevailed by seven wickets.

His playing career was stalled for a while after his bowling action was questioned by the ICC, but he returned to action and played until 2006, mainly in limited overs games, before becoming an umpire.