Stuttgart chuffed to sign Thommy from Augsburg

VfB Stuttgart have confirmed the signing of winger Erik Thommy on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Bundesliga rivals FC Augsburg.

The 23-year-old has been on the fringes of the Augsburg first team this season, making only six Bundesliga appearances, five of which saw him come off the bench.

However, Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke is delighted to welcome Thommy, whom he believes has great potential waiting to be unlocked.

Reschke told the club's official website: "Erik Thommy has a great deal of potential to become a good Bundesliga player. Following his footballing education in Augsburg, he gathered some important experience in Kaiserslautern and Regensburg. This season he confirmed the quality he possesses in the Bundesliga.

"He is a technically gifted attacking player, who we’ve had an eye on for some time. I firmly believe he will quickly take the next step in his development with us and that he can be a very sensible boost to our squad."

Thommy added: "I had a wonderful time in Augsburg and I would like to express my gratitude to all those responsible for aiding my development from a youth team player through to the professional team over the years.

"The move to VfB Stuttgart is a step into new surroundings for me and a massive challenge, which I am really looking forward to. Now I want to quickly become a part of the group and help VfB achieve their goals."