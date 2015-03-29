Henderson ready to commit

The England midfielder has only one season remaining on his current contract but is relaxed about the situation and has left agent and club to negotiate so his focus can remain on football.

“I love playing football for Liverpool and I want to be there for many years,” said Henderson.

“In terms of my contract, I think everybody else will make a big deal of it but for me, it’s just letting my agent and the club deal with it and whenever it gets sorted, it gets sorted. All I want to do is my best for club and country.”

For England, that means extending their winning record to an eighth match in Italy, while at Liverpool his short-term goal is success in this season’s FA Cup – something Henderson believes can prove just the start.

“At Liverpool, we’ve got fantastic players, real quality players and a lot of potential,” said the 24-year-old.

“We’re a young team and I think there is great potential and a big part of us is wanting to be winners and winning trophies. I really feel we can do that.

“It is the same with England. I really feel we are going in the right direction and hopefully in the next Euros, we can do something special.”

Henderson will no doubt play a key role if Liverpool and England are to be successful, with many seeing him as Reds captain Steven Gerrard’s heir apparent.

“When I first came to the club, he was brilliant with us,” he said.

“When I wasn’t playing so much, he was just the same, helping us on the field with what I needed to do and improve on. And also off the field, he’s brilliant.

“He’s just got this sort of presence about him, that real leadership.

“He’s just a real humble person as well, which is amazing really, for all the young players at Liverpool. I’m sure everybody there has learnt a lot from him.”