Harper takes home NL MVP

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper has been named the National League MVP on the back of an incredible season.

Harper garnered all 30 first-place votes to become just the seventh unanimous MVP in the National League's history.

The 23-year-old beat fellow finalists Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds to the award.

While the Nationals did not have the successful season that was expected, it wasn't through lack of effort from Harper who led the majors in on-base percentage (.460), slugging (.649) and WAR (9.9). He also had the joint most homers (42) in the NL and had the second-best average in the NL (.330)

It wasn't just with the bat that he excelled either, the right fielder was also a Gold Glove finalist.

"Very excited, very humbled," Harper said of the award.

Harper took to Twitter to thank those who had helped him achieve such success.