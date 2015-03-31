Joshua keen to put on a show

Joshua was forced to pull out of his last scheduled fight with Kevin Johnson, after suffering from a stress fracture in his back, and the Olympic gold medallist is keen to continue his rapid progress.

The 25-year-old was in devastating form in November against Michael Sprott, and he recorded his 10th successive knockout inside 90 seconds.

Joshua has yet to go beyond the third round but he is keen not to cut any corners and risk the possibility of long-term injuries when taking on Gavern in Newcastle on April 4.

“I was on a roll and there was great momentum, but I think I can pick that up again,??? he said. ???I wanted to fight but people were telling me not to and of course they were right.

“It will be great to fight in another massive city in the UK. I expect the atmosphere is going to be fantastic, the fans up there love their sport and I am really looking forward to doing my thing for them.

‘Relaxed’

“It was going on since October but heavyweights have big muscles to support your bones, so when it happened the muscles tensed up around the bone when I was training.

“I took two weeks off after the Sprott fight, the muscles relaxed and I didn’t realise it was a bone injury, I thought it was the muscle that was hurting. I got it checked and they said it was a stress fracture.

“I wanted to carry on training but had I done that it would have got worse and it could have even turned into a chronic injury. You have to have great rehabilitation with an injury like that, with the best physios, doctors and medical advice you can get.

“I was able to tick over in an altitude centre and swimming for my core to make sure I didn’t get too heavy. I got back in the gym ahead of schedule but an injury that could have been a chronic one has been solved by eight weeks of rest.

“It’s not frustrating because when things are going well, there are always going to be hiccups. I had a broken hand and that healed up 100 per cent, the fractured back has healed up too.

“These things are going to happen, it’s how you deal with them, you have to stay positive, be smart, listen to the advice of the medial experts and pick up the momentum again and continue on the path I am on.”

Joshua???s clash with Gavern is part of a big night of action in Newcastle where South Shields’ Anthony Nelson faces Dundee???s Jamie Wilson for the vacant Commonwealth Super Flyweight title on Saturday, April 4.