Lewis eyeing third major title

The American has recorded four top-five finishes in eight starts at Mission Hills, and it was the site of her first major title back in 2011.

Lewis added the 2013 Women's British Open to her majors haul, and she's looking to add one more to that tally come Sunday.

"I'm excited to be back," Lewis told reporters.

"Any time you come to a course that you've won on, you have some great memories.

"It's fun to be back. And the first major of the year … everybody is always really excited for. My mind-set is good. I've been building on this tournament really since February.

"We've been progressing with my golf swing and just working on little things every single week. I like where my game is at."

The 30-year-old added: "I love major championships. It's a hard golf course but if you really are excited to be here and you really love the golf course, it doesn't seem quite so hard. I've liked the challenge."