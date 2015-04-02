Pellegrini aims for winning run

And that drive begins with a Monday night fixture against Crystal Palace.

City have a total of eight games remaining in their campaign to finish atop the table but currently have Chelsea sitting above them and Arsenal, finishing the season strongly, chasing behind.??

???If we want to continue in first position of the table we must not drop any more points,??? Pellegrini said.

???It???s easy to say but not easy to do it. We just know ??that from now until the end of the season we must try to win all the games and we will see what we can do.???

Pellegrini expects to have a full-strength squad for the Monday night match against Crystal Palace, albeit with ???maybe some small problems??? as a result of players??? international commitments.

But with the summer trading period looming and clubs??? beginning to prepare for next season, Pellegrini insists he is looking no further ahead than Monday night at Selhurst Park.

???We are just planning to win against Crystal Palace on Monday, we are not talking about next season.??

???There is nothing further than the next game.???

Which means the 61-year-old manager would not be drawn on whether Liverpool???s Raheem Sterling was on City’s radar.

???I think the whole year, at this club, there are a lot of rumours, and maybe in all big clubs, that you want this player, that player.

???I will not talk about rumours because we have so many rumours about so many players that are coming here, that (if allt he rumours were trou) it would be impossible to have such a big squad.???

The Queens Park and Liverpool youth systems, the addition of Sterling to the City squad would boost the number of home-grown players at Etihad Stadium, in line with quota systems advocated by FA chairman Greg Dyke.

But nationality seems to be a side issue for Pellegrini, who believes the big clubs always have to pursue the best players.

???If they (British players) are good players ??? of course I agree. We need good players.

???All the leagues, but especially the Premier league, need the best players to play every Sunday.???