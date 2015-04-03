Chelsea v Stoke preview

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in the Premier League leaders’ win at Hull last time out and withdrew from Spain duty. He may not be risked despite being passed fit following the international break.

Midfielder John Obi Mikel will not be considered despite recovering from his knee problem.

Stoke forward Jonathan Walters is expected to shake off a calf knock in time to be available, while defender Marc Muniesa is set to return to the matchday squad after missing five games because of a hamstring problem.

The Potters also have Victor Moses fit again – but he will not be able to feature this weekend as the opposition is the on-loan winger’s parent club.