England batsman dominate in St Kitts

The day began with captain Alastair Cook completing a morale-boosting century – his first in England colours since a tour game in Hobart in November 2013 – and there were also cheap half-centuries banked by Ian Bell and Joe Root.

England declared on 379 for six at tea, Cook and Bell having retired to share the feast with the rest of the batting order.

But as the game meandered sleepily along at sun-soaked Warner Park the merits of facing a chronically under-powered St Kitts & Nevis XI were increasingly questionable.

Cook decided to call it a day having made 101 in 198 deliveries and could probably have batted all day without being removed.

Bell followed suit, walking off with 59 to his name immediately after Root was given lbw for 64.

That double change allowed all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to spend some time in the middle, with the former taking advantage in making a cavalier 41 in 50 balls.