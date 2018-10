England mopped up the last three wickets in 11 balls to ensure a first-innings lead of 104, with James Tredwell largely eclipsing Anderson’s efforts on the day with four for 47.

But on the occasion of his 100th cap, and with Botham’s 23-year-old mark of 383 beckoning, Anderson’s every success is noteworthy.

He had last man Sulieman Benn caught at short leg to move to 382 Test victims and will fancy his chances of standing alone at the summit before the end of the match.