Splitter doubtful for playoffs opener

Despite taking part in the team's practice session on Friday, Splitter is still recovering from tightness in his right calf, which forced him to miss the last six games of the regular season.

"I don't deal in levels of 'happy' and 'optimistic' and 'sad' and 'concerned' and all that sort of thing," head coach Gregg Popovich told NBA.com. "If he plays, he plays. But he's progressing."

However, Spurs point guard Tony Parker pointed out that Splitter has been an integral part of the team's line-up throughout the season.

"We're going to need him, especially in that series," Parker said. "We didn't do very much (today in practice), so it's hard to say if he's going to be 100 percent."

Even though Splitter has only averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 52 games this season, shooting guard Manu Ginobili made it clear that the 30-year-old Brazilian makes vital contributions in all the other departments as well.

"He knows where to be, when to roll (and) he sets good screens," Ginobili said. "He's just a good player. He can pass, he can finish; that's what we are all about."