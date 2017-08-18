WRWC: New Zealand, England, France and USA make semis

New Zealand booked a place in the semi-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup after comfortably beating Canada 48-5 in Dublin on Thursday.

Centre Kelly Brazier scored New Zealand's fifth try to leave Canada with a 29-point half-time deficit, which they never looked like recovering from.

Jacey Grusnick went over for the Canadians in the second-half, but Black Ferns tighthead prop Aldora Itunu was the star of the show as she crossed for three tries on the day. Fiao'o Faamausili, Selica Winiata, Renee Wickliffe and Stacey Waaka were New Zealand's other scorers.

England also qualifed after beating USA 47-26 with Katy McLean, Emily Scarratt, Marlie Packer (2), Amy Wilson-Hardy and Amy Cokayne scoring, while Spain ended the pool stage with a 22-8 win over Italy thanks to Marina Bravo, Iera Echebarria and Anne Fernández de Corres' tries.

Wales and Australia claimed their first wins of the tournament soon after as they beat Japan and Hong Kong 39-15 and 29-15 respectively.

The final game of the was crucial in Pool C and it was France who came out on top against hosts Ireland, winning 21-5 to book their place into the main knockout stage and ultimately hand USA a spot as the best runner-up.

Semi-finals

New Zealand v USA

England v France

Day Three results

Canada 5-48 New Zealand

England 47-26 USA

Italy 8-22 Spain

Australia 29-15 Japan

Wales 39-15 Hong Kong

France 21-5 Ireland