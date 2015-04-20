Cook: My game has improved

Cook is England’s leading century maker with 25, but has not hit a ton??since May 2013, which is 33 Test innings ago.

The 30-year-old, who has managed three scores of 70 or more in his last four Tests,??gets his next chance to make a century on Tuesday when England take on the West Indies in the??second Test in Grenada.

Cook admits he took to studying old footage of his technique earlier in the??year and although he spotted differences along the way, he is happier than ever??with his method.

“I did have a look back in early February and watched a little a bit and it??has changed quite a lot,” he said.

“It’s evolutionary, if you tried to go back to exactly what you did it would??probably be really unnatural.

“You’re always constantly trying to tinker with technique. You might fall into??certain habits at times throughout your career…that is the batters’ charter in??one sense, you’re always tinkering a little bit.

“But the most important thing is that when you’re out in the middle you’re not??concentrating too much on technique, you’re concentrating on what is important:??that ball coming down to you in the situation and conditions you’re in.

“I’d like to think my game has improved over time, I definitely believe it??has, it’s just different.

“But I’m desperate to set the tone well at the top of the order. It’s always??important, every time you play for England.

“As a top-order batter it’s great to score runs and help England win.”