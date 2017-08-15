Kaino to address tackle technique

All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino says he will alter the way he defends after two detrimental dismissals for the Blues and All Blacks.

Kaino received a yellow card for a high tackle in the third Test against the British and Irish Lions and he also had a spell in the sin bin in his very next match, for the Blues against the Sunwolves.

Both incidents had an impact on each game’s outcome and has forced Kaino to address what he calls a trend.

The All Blacks had a 12-9 lead over the Lions at Eden Park in July when Kaino was sent off for a high tackle on Alun Wyn Jones. This happened in a crucial period in the second half and the test finished in a 15-15 draw.

The following week against the Sunwolves in Tokyo, Kaino’s second half yellow card was followed by his side’ shock 48-21 defeat. The 34-year-old was very honest about the deficiency in his game.

"I definitely have to address it," he told the NZ Herald.

"I have to try to adapt to how the games are being officiated now. We could throw our hands up and say they are marginal calls but it's the way the game is going now and anything close to the head is going to be ruled on.

"That's where I have to evolve and change my tackling technique. We're well under way with that. I've been trying to lower my tackle focus.”