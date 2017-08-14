Kerevi eyes Bledisloe upset

Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi says he wants to put the smiles back on the faces of their supporters by winning the Bledisloe Cup.

The Wallabies open their Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back Test matches starting this coming weekend.

It has been 15 long years since the Wallabies had the trophy in their cabinet and the last time they defeated the All Blacks was in 2015.

"We haven't had the Bledisloe in a while, so for the whole group there's that excitement to create history, that excitement to be the first group of men to take that cup back and change the emotions of Australian rugby," Kerevi told Fox Sports.

"Obviously it didn't go the way we wanted in Super Rugby, but as a national team we can make the people go to work on Monday morning really happy when we tke that cup back."

Kerevi, the Queensland Reds centre, says the injection of youth into the side by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has been invigorating for all involved.

"They don't really have that fear as to what's gone on in the past. It's their moment now, to change history and change the way people look at Australian rugby."

The British and Irish Lions series that ended 1-1 with the All Blacks would have given the Wallabies some hope that they could upset the odds.

But Kerevi is well aware that the Wallabies will have to be nothing less than outstanding if they are to stand a chance.

"Playing the All Blacks, or any of their Super Rugby teams, an 80-minute performance is needed.

"Their skill set is second to none, so for us it's finishing any opportunity they do give us because there will be one or two where opportunities where we can score a try.

"We've got to take it."