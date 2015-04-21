Smalling commits to United

The 25-year-old England star was reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window but??following some assured displays at the heart of Louis van Gaal’s defence,??has committed his future to Old Trafford.

Van Gaal said: “Chris has improved and developed immensely during the short time that I??have been at the club and has become an integral part of the first-team??squad.

“He always conducts himself in a very professional manner and it is also pleasing that he has scored some important goals this season too. I am delighted he has signed a new contract.???

Smalling said: “I???m delighted to sign my new contract. I am so proud to play for such a??great club. We have developed as a team over the course of the season??under Louis van Gaal and we are now playing as a complete unit.

“This is a??very exciting time to be at Manchester United, we are all determined to get??back to where we belong and competing at the highest level.”

Smalling has racked up 147 appearances, nine goals and two Premier League winners medals since joining the club from Fulham for an undisclosed fee in January 2010.