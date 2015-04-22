Bayless will ref May-Pac

The veteran referee will be the third man in the ring for the richest fight in boxing history on May 2 in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand.

Nevada-based Bayless will be joined by three American judges at ringside -??Dave Moretti and Burt Clements, also of Nevada, and Glenn Feldman of Connecticut.

Bayless will be paid $25,000 for the job, while the three judges will receive $20,000 each.

It will be the sixth Mayweather bout that Bayless, who turns 65-years-old two days after the bout, has refereed. He oversaw Mayweather’s most recent match against Marcos Maidana. He has also shared the ring with Pacquiao seven times.

Nevada State Athletic director Robert Bennett made the recommendations to the commission.

Robert Byrd and Tony Weeks were also considered as referees but Bayless got the nod.??Veteran scorekeepers Jerry Roth, Adalaide Byrd, plus Guido Cavalleri of Italy and Stanley Christodoulou of South Africa were considered as judges.