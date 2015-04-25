Briggs upstages weigh-in

Serial gatecrasher Briggs has spent the past two years door-stepping Klitschko in a bid to goad the IBF, WBA and WBO champion into the ring.

Briggs, who has won seven straight fights – six by first round knockouts – since making a comeback last year after losing on points to Vitali Klitschko in 2010, kicked off proceedings by repeatedly shouting at the Ukrainian???s younger brother ???let???s go champ.???

The former heavyweight champion then turned his attention to current WBC holder Deontay Wilder and the pair were soon surrounded by media with a bemused Lennox Lewis caught in the middle.

Briggs redirected his ???let???s go champ??? taunts towards Wilder and started shouting ???I will knock you out.???

Wilder, whose unblemished record stands at 33 wins with 32 stoppages, countered: ???I???m taking on all comers. This ain???t Wladimir Klitschko here, not at all. I don???t play boxing, I take it seriously.???

Briggs, 43, who has amassed 58 wins in 66 contests since turning professional in 1992, hit back: ???I???m a former champion. They gave you that belt. I???ll knock you out. I???ll knock you out cold. Let???s go champ.???

The pair continued to trade insults as Lewis recorded the shouting match on his mobile and later posted it on his Twitter feed.

Former undisputed champion Lewis, who floored Briggs three times before stopping him in five rounds back in 1998, tweeted: ???Gotta admit that it is entertaining. Pass the popcorn please!”

Away from the action, Klitschko, 63-3, tipped the scales at 241.6lbs, unbeaten American Bryant (19-0) weighed in at 226.8lbs.