Klitschko: Fury my next fight

The Ukrainian did little to impress US fight fans at the??fabled Madison Square Garden in New York in his??22nd straight victory and an 18th straight heavyweight world title defence.

However the unconcerned champion said: “I just got the news that I am obligated to satisfy my mandatories (title defences). The way it looks, Tyson Fury is going to be my next challenger.

“Obviously a fight with Tyson Fury is not going to be in the United States. I think this fight needs to happen in Europe. I know that he’s the WBA mandatory. It’s something that I have to do.

“Fighting Fury in Germany or in Great Britain, that’s something we have to figure out. It’s something we have to work out.” ????

Klitschko??is approaching the record of 25 title defences made by American legend Joe Louis in the sport’s glamour division after keeping his??International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation with the minimum of fuss.

He used his left jab to take charge early and the challenger, who was working as a janitor in 2004 when Klitschko last lost a fight, gave the champion some initial trouble with his quick movement and darting advances in the middle rounds.

Klitschko responded in the final round with some heavy blows, and even with the champion docked a point by referee Michael Griffin for repeated holding, the scorecards were not even close.

Two ringside judges scored it 116-111 for Klitschko, while the third made it 118-109 to the Ukrainian after the one-sided contest.

Jennings, who fell to 19-1 with 10 knockouts after the defeat, said he thought it was closer.

“I think that the scorecards were way off,” the Amercian said, adding that he believed the fight “probably could have gone either way”.

Klitschko acknowledged that Jennings was more competitive than any opponent he had faced in recent years.

“Absolutely,” Klitschko said. “Great hand speed, great foot work, very athletic and a great desire to win the fight and be champion.

“Bryant didn’t give me a chance to throw the right as much as I wanted.”