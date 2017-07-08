Fiji edge Tonga to book RWC spot

Fiji booked their spot at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan thanks to a 14-10 win over Tonga in Nuku'alofa on Saturday.

The result also secured Fiji the the Pacific Nations Cup title for the second straight year.

As the scoreline suggests, this was a tight affair and Tonga led 10-3 at half-time. This after Ben Volavola gave the visitors the lead off the kicking tee before Sonatane Takulua drew level thanks to a penalty of his own.

Tonga then took the lead courtesy of a Siegfried Fisi'ihoi try which Takulua converted but Fiji came back strongly in the second half. They reduced the deficit to two points when Leone Nakarawa crossed for their only try before Volavola added two penalties which secured victory.

Fiji's win means they take the Oceania 1 berth at the World Cup and they join Australia, Wales, Georgia in Pool D as well as the winner of the Americas 2 qualifier between Canada and Uruguay.

The scorers:

For Tonga:

Try: Fisi'ihoi

Con: Takulua

Pen: Takulua

For Fiji:

Try: Nakarawa

Pens: Volavola 3

Fiji: 15 Timoci Nagusa, 14 Josua Tuisova, 13 Asaeli Tikoirotuma, 12 Jale Vatubua, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Serupepeli Vularika, 8 Nemani Naqusa, 7 Akapusi Qera (c), 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 3 Manasa Saulo, 2 Sunia Koto, 1 Campese Ma'afu

Replacements: 16 Tuapati Talemaitoga, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20 Viliame Mata, 21 Henry Seniloli, 22 Vereniki Goneva, 23 Benito Masilevu

Tonga: 15 Atieli Pakalani, 14 David Halaifonua, 13 Siale Piutau, 12 Tevita Taufui, 11 Cooper Vuna, 10 Latiume Fosita, 9 Tane Takulua, 8 Valentino Mapapalangi, 7 Jack Ram, 6 Dan Faleafa, 5 Steve Mafi, 4 Leva Fifita, 3 Siua Halanukonuka, 2 Paula Ngauamo, 1 Siegfried Fisiihoi

Replacements: 16 Suliasi Taufalele, 17 Latu Talakai, 18 Ben Tameifuna, 19 Sione Tau, 20 Michael Faleafa, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 Kali Hala, 23 Kiti Taimani

Referee: Nick Briant (New Zealand)

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams (New Zealand), Marius Mitrea (Italy)