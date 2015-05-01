Hull v Arsenal preview

Captain Mikel Arteta (ankle) needs another couple of weeks training.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (groin) and Abou Diaby are also hoping to be involved before the end of the season.

Croatian striker Nikica Jelavic is in contention for a return for Hull when Arsenal visit the KC Stadium on Monday.

Jelavic has returned to training this week after a knee injury, midfielder David Meyler is back from suspension and defender Andy Robertson is also available again after an ankle problem.

Senegal midfielder Mohamed Diame remains a doubt with a sore knee.

Kick-off at the KC Stadium is 8pm.