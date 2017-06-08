Preview: Australia v Fiji

Australia clash with Fiji in a trans-Tasman derby in the first game of their three-match series at Melbourne Stadium on Saturday.

Michael Hooper will captain the Wallabies against Fiji, with usual skipper Stephen Moore left out of the XV, in favour of Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Hooper is the only survivor from the last Wallabies forward pack lineup that played England in December, and one of just five from the run-on team that day to play against Fiji.

Force hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau is lining up in the number two spot, a selection Cheika said was partly based on form, just a fortnight after publicly backing Moore to be the captain for all three June Tests.

"Tatafu has been challenging Stephen for the number two jersey for many years and his form has warranted his selection. Stephen is our captain and he'll be up to the challenge of what both Tatafu and Tolu will bring this series," he said.

"We're growing a young leadership team within our side and Michael is a key man in this. His leadership at the Tahs has been exceptional this year and we expect the same on Saturday for a big home Test against a very strong Fiji side."

Moore's omission is not the only front row surprise, with Brumbies prop Allan Alaalatoa preferred over Sekope Kepu to start in the clash.

Waratahs young gun Ned Hanigan has been named to debut at six after a whirlwind Super Rugby year, with Scott Higginbotham at No. 8 in his first Test since 2015.

Higginbotham was not a part of any of Cheika's preliminary Wallabies camps but his form for Queensland has propelled him into the Wallabies fold for this Test.

Henry Speight's form has earned him a start against his nation of birth, with Dane Haylett-Petty keeping his spot on the other wing.

Israel Folau will remain at fullback for the Wallabies as well, after cementing himself back in the 15 spot this season.

Cheika said he had looked closely at single players' Super Rugby form in his picks for this opening Test, against what will likely be a young Fiji side.

"I have been very pleased with some of the individual performances this season and this has really been the basis of many of these selections," he said.

"It's been great to see the energy that Ned and Karmichael have brought this week. We know Test footy is a different beast and I know they have what it takes to step up."

Meanwhile, Fiji head coach John McKee has named a powerful side which includes three international debutants in Jale Vatubua, Viliame Mata and local based Kalivati Tawake.

"I have been able to select a very strong and experienced team to take on the Wallabies in Melbourne on Saturday. My congratulations go to all the players and especially the three new caps, Jale Vatubua, Viliame Mata and Kalivati Tawake," McKee said.

"Preparation in Melbourne has been very good. I could definitely feel an increase in focus at training today as the players prepare for this important test match."

McKee added: "This Test against Australia will be a big challenge for us. With this challenge comes opportunity for players to make their mark with their performance for Fiji and for all of our supporters at home and overseas. This challenge presents a great opportunity for Fiji to make their mark in world rugby with a top class performance against the number three nation in the world."

"If we can be our best, individually and as a team, in this match I believe we can push Australia all the way."

Players to Watch:

For Australia: Keep an eye on Michael Hooper, the man who has replaced Stephen Moore as captain and is likely to lead the side in the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Hooper's best asset is his ability to win prized turnover ball for his side. He is able to use his low centre of gravity to get his arms under the ball and rip it up and outwards. He is fiercely brave on defence and also has a quick turn of pace which sees him involved on attack a lot too. If Australia are to get anything from the game, they will need Bernard Foley to ensure they play their rugby in the right areas. Foley is able to do this with his excellent tactical kicking game in which he can turn teams around and gain crucial territory for his side. He is also deadly accurate from the tee.

For Fiji: Rebels' fly-half Ben Volavola will need to be at his best as he controls Fiji's backline for this clash. Volavola has great vision and needs to use this to put the pacy Fiji backs into space. Also he will need to make sure he is accurate from the boot as Fiji will need to get points from penalties and conversions. Leone Nakarawa has been dubbed as the offload king in his home country despite playing in the lock position. He is an absolute beast when taking the ball into contact and Australia should expect a few monumental carries from the Glasgow Warriors destroyer.

Head-to-head: Waratahs full-back Israel Folau will try to get ahead in the try-scoring stakes with opposite number La Rochelle fulll-back Kini Murimurivalu. Both have been in devastating form for their respective clubs this season. Folau is peaking just at the right time having ended his six-try scoring drought in Super Rugby with six in his last three. Folau is undoubtedly Australia's biggest threat as a strike runner and is likely to be the man they turn to on most occasions. Murimurivalu, who previously played for Clermont, is one of the most sought-after outside backs in world rugby.

Previous results:

2015: Australia won 28-13 in Cardiff

2010: Australia won 49-3 in Canberra

2007: Australia won 55-12 in Montpellier

2007: Australia won 49-0 in Perth

1998: Australia won 66-20 in Sydney

1985: Australia won 31-9 in Sydney

1985: Australia won 52-28 in Brisbane

1984: Australia won 16-3 in Suva

Prediction: Try as they may, expect the Fijians to put in a passionate performance here but it won't be enough. Australia by 10.

The teams:

Fiji: 15 Kini Murimurivalu, 14 Timoci Nagusa, 13 Albert Vulivuli, 12 Jale Vatubua, 11 Vereniki Goneva, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Nikola Matawalu, 8 Akapusi Qera (c), 7 Naulia Dawai, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 3 Peni Ravai, 2 Sunia Koto, 1 Campese Maáfu

Replacements: 16 Tuapati Talemaitoga, 17 Joeli Veitayaki, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Viliame Mata, 21 Nemani Nagusa, 22 Seurpepeli Vularika, 23 Benito Masilevu

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Sam Carter, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Tom Robertson

Replacements: tbc

Date: Saturday, June 10

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Kick-off: 15:00 local (05:00 GMT)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)