Best of the Weekend: June 3-4

The European football season finally came to an end as Real Madrid and Ronaldo capped another phenomenal season with a big win in Cardiff. See who else was a winner in our round up of the Best of the Weekend!

Madrid massacre Juve in Cardiff

The big story of the weekend was Real Madrid’s triumph in the Champions League final in Cardiff.

The win was the Spanish giants’ 12th European crown and they became the first club to retain the title in the Champions League era.

Needless to say that ‘goalden’ boy Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily involved, netting twice – including his 600th career goal – as Los Blancos swept aside a supposedly mean Juventus defence for a 4-1 win.

The celebrations went on over the whole weekend culminating in a huge party at the Bernabeu where Ronaldo did what he does best – pose. While others practiced their best Dele Alli handshakes.







Well, we guess you can do what you like when you’re Champions of Europe!

Dovizioso dominates in Italy

Over in Italy, Andrea Dovizioso pulled off an against-the-odds win at the MotoGP at Mugello.

Dovizioso fought off a bout of food poisoning as well as the opposition to grab the win ahead of championship leader Maverick Vinales.





A valiant effort from the Ducati man, although we’re not sure what he did to celebrate considering his precarious physical state.

The win took Dovizioso into second place in the standings on 79 points, with Vinales on 105 as the season now moves on to Race seven in Barcelona.

Dufner does it the hard way in Ohio

Jason Dufner experienced the highs and lows at Muirfield Village over the weekend, first setting a two-day low scoring record with consecutive rounds of 65 before bombing with a 77 on Saturday.

Turns out he was merely toying with the field as he stormed back to take the title on Sunday with a four-birdie streak on the back nine to finish three shots ahead of playing partner Rickie Fowler.

The win was Dufner’s fifth on Tour.

On the LPGA, there was another Korean winner as In-Kyung Kim held off a challenge by Anna Nordqvist to take the ShopRite Classic in New Jersey.

Kim is the seventh different Korean player to win the 13 tournaments on the LPGA tour this year.

And of course we had to have the obligatory winner’s selfie!

Holloway performs to the ‘Max’

The Octagon was also back this weekend as the UFC roadshow made a stop in Rio.

In the main event, Max Holloway enhanced his reputation with a stunning win over Jose Aldo in his own backyard.

Holloway withstood an early barrage from Aldo before striking back and going on to finish him off in the third round.

The undisputed featherweight champion. Sky's the limit for @BlessedMMA after his third round TKO against Aldo >> https://t.co/yBFNKxIgeH pic.twitter.com/KwqAaSRw2Y — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 4, 2017

The Hawaiian extended his unbeaten run to 11 fights and cemented his place among the current greats of MMA.