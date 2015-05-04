Ramires’ season may be over

The Brazil international was taken to hospital before the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace with a kidney-related problem.

Jose Mourinho had named Ramires in his starting line-up but he was forced into making a late change and instead handed a start to Juan Cuadrado.

Mourinho cut short his own title celebrations to visit Ramires in hospital, and the 28-year-old revealed on Monday that the problem would rule him out for a few weeks.

Ramires wrote a message on his official Instagram account explaining why he was unable celebrate with his side’s victory with his team-mates.

The message read: ???Hello guys! As you saw, I was very sick yesterday minutes before the match because of a renal complication, but I’m well and home with my family.

“Thank God it was nothing serious and I will be fully recovered in a few weeks. Thank you to all that sent me messages and were with me.

“I would like to thank the Chelsea’s medical team for the exceptional job. I was sad not to be part of the party on the pitch, but very pleased with the title, the only English title I had left to win. Congratulations Chelsea!???

Chelsea have three more games remaining this season, culminating with a home clash against Sunderland on May 24.