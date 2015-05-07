Agent: Bale staying at Real

The 25-year-old forward is reportedly a target for Manchester United and Chelsea following??an indifferent season at the Bernabeu this term.

Bale has been jeered at by supporters and criticised in the media for some poor performances of late, leading to speculation he may look to leave the club at the end of the season.

But Jonathan Barnett, who brokered Bale’s world-record ??86million deal from Tottenham in 2013, said: “Why would he look to go elsewhere???

“Real Madrid are the number one club in the world.??There’s always interest in him – but as far as we are concerned he’ll be at Real Madrid next summer.”

Reports as recently as Thursday suggested Bale could be available for ??80m but Carlo Ancelotti backed the Wales international after he was once again criticised for a peripheral performance in Real’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Ancelotti said: “Bale was tired; he’s just come back from an injury and he’s just too important for us.

“He’s our most dangerous player and because he was tired, I preferred not to take any risks and I took him off.”