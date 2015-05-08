Newcastle v West Brom preview

The Senegal striker is available after completing a seven-match ban for spitting at Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, although he has been nursing a knee problem which may limit his involvement.

Rolando Aarons could join him after playing 45 minutes for the under-21s in midweek following six months out with a hamstring injury, but defender Paul Dummett (hamstring) and forward Adam Armstrong (calf) are doubts, while defenders Mike Williamson and Daryl Janmaat are suspended as a result of their red cards at Leicester last weekend.

Midfielder Siem de Jong (thigh) is ruled out.

Tony Pulis will assess his squad on Saturday before naming the West Brom team.

The head coach admitted he has “one or two” doubts for Saturday’s game but refused to name the players and the Baggies will train on Friday afternoon, after travelling from the Midlands.

Ben Foster remains the Baggies’ long-term absentee with a knee injury which is expected to keep the England keeper out until October.