Allardyce: We can’t find goals

Tom Cleverley scored Villa’s winner to ease their relegation fears while Allardyce admits his side “can’t score goals” at present, with just eight in their last 14 Premier League games.

Saturday’s loss meant West Ham have continued their miserable run in the Premier League, having picked up just three wins since December 20.

“For a number of weeks now we have tried and tried and tried to find the goals you need and we can’t find them. Simple as that,” said Allardyce.

“Whatever we do, whatever chances we create, none of our players seem to convert them into goals. Because of that, life is extremely difficult.

“Our last two goals were an Aaron Cresswell free-kick and a Mark Noble penalty. We failed in front of goal and because of that we end up losing the game 1-0.”

Enner Valencia had a header ruled out for offside in the second half and Allardyce added: “In saying all that, I think Valencia’s header is a goal.??

“The assistant??referee is in no position to give a decision one way or the other. He is four??yards in the wrong position, so he guesses. I find that rather difficult to??take.”

However, Allardyce praised his makeshift defence for keeping the Hammers in touching distance, adding: “I did think we were pathetic with the way we let the goal in, but considering we have James Tomkins and Winston Reid out, Ginge (James Collins) and Reece Burke have done a fantastic job.”

The Hammers were improved after making two changes at the break and Allardyce said: “Our overall play got better at half-time when we changed it, it wasn’t very good in the first half.

“I thought that our passing was nothing short of awful, so we changed it around and it got better.

“But, like I said, no cutting edge sadly.”