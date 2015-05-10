Hughes targets record tally

Charlie Adam, Steven Nzonzi and Mame Diouf scored in the fine 3-0 victory over sixth-placed Spurs at the on Saturday a result which saw Stoke equal their Premier League record tally of 50 points.

Hughes said: “We’re really working hard and we want to keep that going until the end – that is what I demand and that’s what the players expect.

“We don’t give them any respite. We have a good opportunity to better last year’s total. Let’s see if we can do it.”

It was Stoke’s biggest win over Tottenham in 80 years and Hughes added: “It could have been four or five. They had a couple of opportunities, but we were the better team by far.

“It was a great win, a great performance against a top-quality side.”

Stoke’s next fixture is against relegated Burnley at Turf Moor on 16 May before they conclude the campaign with a home match against Liverpool on Sunday 24 May. ??