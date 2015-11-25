Oosthuizen eyes first Dunhill win

Louis Oosthuizen is targeting a first victory at this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship, at a course he loves playing on.

The new European Tour season kicks off at picturesque Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa, on Thursday and Oosthuizen is pleased to be back on home soil.

“I feel pretty good every time I go in on this week. I love the place, love the golf course,” he said.

Oosthuizen is targeting a perfect start to the new season in Europe – and a first win of the year following two runner-up finishes at major tournaments.

“It was a good season that could have been a lot better, with one of the majors being a win. Other than that I played well in a lot of events. A season always feels empty if you don’t get a win, so I’d love for one in the next two weeks,” he said.

Oosthuizen's biggest rivals this week will be countrymen Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel.

“I think this week will be a tough one,” he said. “There is a good field, with Charl and Branden playing really well at the moment. Hopefully I can stay in range and then on Sunday pip them by one.”

After another energy-sapping, globe-trotting season, Oosthuizen always enjoys coming back to South Africa in December, particularly for this event, which is played on the border of the famed Kruger National Park.

“I’m a bit refreshed this week, coming back after nine months. It’s great being back in the country and I’m loving this golf course. I’m looking forward to the week and I think I’m mentally a bit stronger than I was a few years back,” he said.

“I feel great. I worked really hard on getting the body stronger. Now and then I have little niggles, but nothing close to what I have been suffering with,” he said.