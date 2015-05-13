Shawcross happy at Stoke

The centre-half’s sole appearances to date came in a 2012 friendly against Sweden which saw six players make their England debuts.

Of those six only Raheem Sterling has since played regularly at international level, and Stoke boss Mark Hughes has repeatedly said he is baffled by Shawcross’ lack of caps.

All the centre-halves selected by Roy Hodgon this season have recent experience of European football but Shawcross, who has three years to run on his deal, is happy to stay at City unless told otherwise.

Asked whether a move might improve his England chances Shawcross told Sky Sports News HQ: “I don’t know, you’d have to move to see.

“I feel like I’m playing well enough to get in the squad, but unfortunately I’ve not been picked. There are a lot of good centre-halves out there so it’s going to be difficult, but all i can do is my stuff on the pitch.

“Hopefully if I play well enough I’ll get back in that squad, and if not then I’ve tried my hardest and hopefully played well.”

And the 27-year-old has not given up hope of getting back into Europe with Stoke, who reached the Europa League’s knockout stages in 2012.

He said: “In football you never know – a team might come in and make an offer, the club might accept it and then you’ve got a decision to make – but until Stoke City accept an offer I’m a Stoke City player.

“I’m very happy, I’ve got three years left on my contract and it looks like I’ll be seeing them out.

“Obviously every player wants to play at the highest level, and that’s European football. I would love to play at that level. Hopefully Stoke come on and they get in Europe.”