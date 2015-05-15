Surrey sign Fletcher on loan

Fletcher will be available for four of Surrey’s LV= County Championship Division Two fixtures against Northants, Kent, Lancashire and Leicestershire.

He is yet to appear for the Trent Bridge side this season but director of cricket Mick Newell expects that to change over the rest of 2015, and he is also keen to have Fletcher available for Nottinghamshire’s NatWest T20 Blast games.

???If we???re going to challenge in three competitions, we need a strong squad of bowlers,??? said Newell.

???Having that strong group isn???t just about having them in the squad, it???s about maintaining their form and match fitness too. This is a good opportunity for Fletch to get some red ball bowling under his belt.

???If he takes wickets down there and comes back with some confidence and form behind him, it will certainly help his chances of playing in our four day team.??

???It would be good for Fletch, good for Notts and good for Surrey if that was the case. In the meantime, we know what he???s all about in Twenty20 cricket.

???He has a set of skills with the white ball that he consistently executes. Even if the batsmen know what???s coming, it???s another thing batting against it, so Fletch will have a big role to play for us in T20 cricket, during this loan and beyond it.???

Fletcher added: ???It???s an opportunity for me to get some first-class cricket under my belt ??? to take some wickets, to contribute to Surrey and hopefully force my way back into the Notts team.

???At the same time, I???m absolutely buzzing for the NatWest T20 Blast with Notts. I???ve been looking forward to this tournament for a long time, working hard with our bowling coach Andy Pick on my white ball skills.”