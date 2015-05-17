Ramsey left waiting on QPR job

Ramsey believes he has “a good chance” of securing the long-term job at QPR despite relegation, but conceded “I’m still looking for that postman every morning.”
Ramsey’s short-term contract will expire at the end of the season, with the 53-year-old urging QPR to move quickly on plans for next year’s Championship campaign.
“I think I’ve got a good chance of getting the job, but things change,” said Ramsey.
“I can’t be sure of course until the contract’s signed, until everything’s finalised.”
Ramsey led QPR to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday in their last Premier League clash at Loftus Road before dropping back down to the Championship.
Rangers will complete their top-flight schedule with a trip to Leicester City next weekend, before turning full attention to matters of personnel.
The club will have to trim their wage bill and unload some high-earning stars before dropping back to the Championship, and Ramsey believes time will be tight to build a competitive squad for next season.
“Hopefully I’ll get the job and hopefully I’ll spend the summer planning for next season,” said Ramsey.
“It’s going to be a short close-season this year, probably only four-and-a-half to five weeks.
“And to recruit your playing staff over that time is going to be very intense and very important.”