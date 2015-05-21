Sterling not on United radar – Report

Reports on Thursday claimed United had made an enquiry with their Premier League rivals over the prospect of signing the 20-year-old, but Sky believes that not to be the case.

Sterling has been linked with a move away from Anfield after??reports claimed he was unwilling to sign a new contract.

The England international, who has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, is under contract until the summer of 2017.

Sky sources also understand that Gareth Bale???s availability this summer will dictate whether United atrtempt to buy the Real Madrid winger.

Bale is not on manager Louis Van Gaal’s current list of targets but it is understood if United were given??the impression that the Spanish club were prepared to do business they would find the necessary funds to bring the Welshman to Old Trafford.??