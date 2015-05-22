Ajmal back at Worcestershire

Ajmal is due to arrive at New Road on June 2 and will be available for at least a five-week period after Worcestershire obtained a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

But Ajmal???s availability is dependent on whether his services are required by his country for the t his therwill depend on whether his country require his services for the upcoming one-day series in Sri Lanka.

Ajmal played a major role in Worcestershire in gaining promotion to Division One of the LV= County Championship last summer, when he picked up 63 wickets in nine games.

Worcestershire chief executive David Leatherdale said: “Saeed, now that Pakistan have issued the No Objection Certificate, is due to arrive on 2nd June.

“He will certainly be available until 7th July and possibly, depending on selection for Sri Lanka, even longer and, if he wasn’t selected for the Sri Lankan one-dayers, he could be here for the whole summer.???

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes said: “I’m delighted Saeed is back playing. What he has produced, previous to his problems, was exceptional for us as well as his country.

“We are very optimistic he will do well again for us and obviously he is a feared opponent by all of our opposition in all formats of cricket.”