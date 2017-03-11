All Blacks Sevens lose Mikkelson to illness

All Blacks Sevens veteran Tim Mikkelson has been ruled out of this weekend’s Vancouver Sevens due to illness.

Mikkelson is suffering from flu and his place in New Zealand's squad for the sixth leg of World Rugby's Sevens Series has been taken by Tasman newcomer Andrew Knewstubb.

All Blacks sevens coach Scott Waldrom said: “Mikkelson picked up a bug during the week and hasn’t quite come right. Given the intensity of these tournaments it is not to the benefit of the team to take in someone who is not 100 percent.”

Travelling reserve Tone Ng Shiu takes the thirteenth position in the All Blacks Sevens squad for the tournament.

All Blacks Sevens squad for Vancouver (revised):

Scott Curry (c), Dylan Collier, Ambrose Curtis, DJ Forbes, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Vilimoni Koroi, Sione Molia, Sherwin Stowers, Isaac Te Tamaki, Beaudein Waaka

Replacement: Tone Ng Shiu