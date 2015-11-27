Panthers stay unbeaten

Carolina Panthers ran out comfortable 33-14 winners over Dallas Cowboys to stay undefeated for the season.

Tony Romo threw three interceptions for the Cowboys – two of which were returned for touchdowns – and re-injured his left collarbone, leaving the game for the final quarter.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly intercepted two straight consecutive Romo passes in the second quarter, returning the first 32 yards for a touchdown.

They came after safety Kurt Coleman had picked off Romo's second pass of the game and took it back 36 yards for the first points of the contest.

Cam Newtown fared better than Romo, but couldn't match his five-touchdown performance from a week ago in the win over the Washington Redskins. He threw for only 187 yards, but ran in for a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter – the first offensive touchdown of the game.

Romo left the field on the final play of the third quarter, after he was sacked by linebacker Thomas Davis and injured the same left collarbone that sidelined him for a seven-game losing streak by the Cowboys earlier in the season.

Romo was replaced by Matt Cassel, who threw a two-yard touchdown to Cole Beasley – adding a two-point conversion with a pass to Darren McFadden – late in the fourth quarter.

Kicker Graham Gano added 12 points off his boot as the Panthers comfortably cruised to their 11th win on the season, extending their regular-season winning streak to 15 games dating back to last season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, drop to 3-8 for the year.