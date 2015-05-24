Mourinho targets title defence

Chelsea capped out their Championship-winning season in fitting style as they fought back form a goal behind to beat Sunderland 3-1 at Stamford Bridge before they were presented with the trophy.

Having ended a five-year wait to be crowned champions of England, Mourinho quickly refocused on emulating his first two years at the club ??? during which he won consecutive league titles – by defending the title next season, a task he feels new additions will be necessary.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the trophy presentation, he said: ???I???m really happy. The big emotion was when we clinched the title against Crystal Palace but today is when they present you with the cup and you enjoy it.

???I know our rivals are not going to accept this title and are going to fight to get it. This is a special league because it is not only one opponent that it waiting for us, it is three, four or five.

???I always believe if you are not better than you were the season before normally you don???t retain the title so if we want to win the title next year and obviously we want to do that, we have to be better.

???I have to be better, these players have to be better and maybe our squad needs some fresh blood to put the current squad under a bit of pressure.

???The players know me; they know I???m not going to give positions just because of what they did this year but I think maybe a couple of players to improve the squad to put them under pressure would help us compete against the fantastic opponents we are going to have.???

Sunday???s match saw Didier Drogba bid farewell to Chelsea for the second time, following his initial departure in 2012.

The exit now means John Terry and Petr Cech are the only remaining members from Mourinho???s original Chelsea side.

While expressing a degree of sadness at Drogba???s exit, the Mourinho focused on constructing a second successful team during his second stint in West London.

???It is quite dramatic to be here when my first Chelsea team is disappearing,??? he added.

???To be part of the last years of (Frank) Lampard, (Michael) Essien, Ashley Cole now Didier (Drogba) is hard for me.

???But I have to look forward, the club is exactly the same, I???m pleased to build this new team.

???I???m more than happy and thankful because Mr Abramovich believed in me to bring me back and to try to build a second winning team.???