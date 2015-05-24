Mumbai crowned IPL champions

Mumbai???s victory at Eden Gardens caps one of the most stunning comebacks in IPL history, with nine wins in their last 11 games after a run of four straight defeats left them bottom of the standings early on.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni elected to field after winning the toss and the decision paid instant dividends when opener Parthiv Patel was run out by Faf du Plessis as Mumbai slumped to 1/1 after the first over.

But Mumbai skipper Sharma smashed 16 off the second over and added another nine off the third to take Mumbai to healthy 28-1 after three overs. Not to be outdone, Simmons hit four fours and two sixes as Mumbai ended the power play overs on 61-1.

The pair were hitting boundaries at will before Sharma (50 off 25 balls) was eventually dismissed at the end of the 12th over after sharing a 119-run second wicket stand with Simmons.

The 28-year-old had put Dwayne Bravo away for two fours earlier in the over but misjudged a trademark slow delivery from the West Indian, holing out to Ravindra Jadeja at long on.

And the very next ball Simmons was dismissed, clean bowled by a yorker from compatriot Dwayne Smith to leave Mumbai 120-3.

But Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu steadied the ship, notching 36 apiece as Mumbai posted an imposing total of 202-5.

Needing more than 10 an over from the outset, Mumbai got off to a slow start. And when Michael Hussey (4) was caught by Jagadeesha Suchith off the bowling of Mitchell McGlenahan the writing looked on the wall for Chennai.

Smith (57) was joined at the crease by Suresh Raina and the pair put on 66 before the former was trapped lbw by Harbhajan Singh, leaving Chennai 88-2 after 11.5 overs. Raina (28) joined Smith back in the hut 10 balls later as Chennai???s chances of victory faded.

Bravo (9), Dhoni (18), du Plessis (3) and Pawan Negi (1) were all out in successive overs, and when Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed by the combination of McGlenahan and Suchith in the 19th over the game was all but done.

Jadeja (11 not out) and Mohit Sharma (21 not out) shared a ninth wicket stand of 24, taking Chennai to 161 from their 20 overs but they had to setlle for the runner up spot as they fell 41 runs short of the target.