Stokes rockets up rankings

The 23-year-old Durham all-rounder played a pivotal role in England’s revival,?? striking 92 in the first innings before recording the fastest-ever Test century at Lord’s in the second.

New Zealand-born Stokes then took 3-38 with the ball on the final day to inspire England to a 124-run victory, which has seen him jump to a career-high in both the batting and bowling world rankings.

After racking up 193 runs at better than a run-a-ball during the Test, Stokes?? has risen 27 places in the batting rankings to 44th, while he sits in 51st in the bowling stakes after moving four spots.

He is also up 12 spots to 13th in the all-rounders category, although still some way behind Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who leads the way.

There was further good news for England ahead of the second Test at Headingley, with captain Alastair Cook’s magnificent 162 continuing his recent return to form and moving him back into the top 20 batsmen.

Cook’s deputy, Joe Root, remains the highest-ranked England batsman and his two half-centuries at the Lord’s has moved him into the top five batsmen in world cricket.

Root sits in fifth place after an impressive 12 months, just a single point behind Ashes rival Steven Smith, who he is set to face later this summer, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson sits sixth.